Honeywell Deploys Asset Performance At Plant In Japan
Sep 04, 2018
Honeywell implements Connected Plant Asset Performance at its Kodama turbocharger plant located in Saitama, Japan. The newly-deployed cloud-based technology allows Honeywell’s Transportation Systems business to remotely identify, analyze and optimize energy consumption of the overall plant as well as all connected field devices. This is the first deployment of the technology in Asia, according to the company.
Asset Performance connects assets and equipment to the cloud and applies analytical models from Honeywell and its partners to monitor and predict future asset performance, reportedly helping customers avoid critical asset failures and unplanned shutdowns. The Connected Plant technology is vendor-neutral, and can be tailored and rapidly deployed through pre-configured templates, according to Honeywell. As a centrally-managed Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, it reportedly requires minimal infrastructure and reduces maintenance costs.
“Just as we strive to offer automakers innovative technologies for both traditional internal combustion engines and advanced hybrid electric powertrains to help meet more stringent global environmental standards, we must also optimize our own energy consumption during production,” says Yasuhiro Kinoshita, country leader of Honeywell Transportation Systems, Japan. “With Asset Performance, we can monitor asset performance details and for example detect air leaks in the manufacturing units, which directly allows us to reduce energy usage and avoid excess cost.”
At the Kodama plant, Asset Performance operates in three stages:
· Data is collected from nearly 70 different field devices such as power meters, flow meters and air compressors and is securely transported to the cloud-based environment of Asset Performance.
· The Asset Performance technology combines process data with asset data to provide analytics and key performance indicators (KPIs) that provide insight to plant management into asset performance and energy consumption, enabling proactive actions to ensure a high level of reliability and manufacturing performance.
· Asset Performance helps Transportation Systems better forecast the plant’s energy consumption and integrate with their third-party ISO 50001 energy management solution.
Honeywell’s Transportation Systems business is preparing to spin into a standalone, publicly traded company, Garrett Motion Inc. The spin is expected to be completed at the end of the third quarter.
For more information, visit: www.honeywell.com
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments