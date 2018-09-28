Honeywell Alliance Expands Renewable Energy Offerings
Sep 28, 2018
Honeywell announces a strategic alliance with Sunpreme Inc. to deliver comprehensive edge-to-cloud offerings for the renewable energy market. The new cooperation will enable Honeywell to deliver high-efficiency solar modules with data analytics to commercial and industrial customers to help them achieve sustainability goals, according to the company.
Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Sunpreme makes bifacial smart solar modules that reportedly provide high power and high energy yield for space-constrained applications. Their hybrid cell technology produces power from both sides of each module, which increases total energy generation, according to the company. Its scalable architecture allows for application in a range of environments.
For more information, visit: www.honeywell.com
