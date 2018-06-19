Hexagon Acquires Online Design Training Service
Jun 19, 2018
Hexagon’s PPM division, provider of asset lifecycle offerings for design, construction and operation of industrial facilities, acquires PipingDesignOnline.com. The website offers self-paced, in-depth training for CADWorx plant design software, CAESAR II pipe stress analysis software and PV Elite pressure vessel analysis software. Users from around the world can benefit from refresher training or quickly ramp up their skills for a low monthly fee.
“In today’s engineering environment, it can be difficult to remove engineers from billable projects to take time for training. This service makes it simpler for companies to train their employees, because no travel means no missed work,” says Rick Allen, president of CADWorx & Analysis Solutions. “We already offer advanced engineering software and comprehensive services including customer support and classroom training, and now we can provide an online training option as well. This supports our customer through the complete project execution lifecycle.”
More than 450,000 videos have been viewed at PipingDesignOnline.com by users in 147 countries, according to Hexagon. Certificates of completion are available for users to document their training accomplishments. The website offers extensive training in the following products:
- CADWorx – 3D CADWorx Modeling, Intelligent P&IDs, Isogen Isometrics, Structural, Equipment Modeling, and Specifications, with 29 videos and a 431-page illustrated lesson guide
- CAESAR II – More than 70 videos and more than 400 pages of lesson guides covering CAESAR II Fundamentals, Statics One (introductory) and Statics Two (advanced) training
- PV Elite – Working with Nozzles; Modeling Shortcuts; Vessel Skirts, Saddles, Legs, and Lugs; and Nozzle Reinforcement with more than 35 recorded training videos and a 320-page lesson guide
