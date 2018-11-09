/ / / Green Chemistry Institute Honors eShuttle Technology

Chemetry's eShuttle facility Chemetry's proprietary eShuttle technology, which addresses energy requirements, greenhouse gas emissions and safety in commodity chemical production, receives a 2018 Green Chemistry Challenge Award. The award, from the American Chemical Society's Green Chemistry Institute, is reportedly "given to companies or institutions that incorporate the principles of green chemistry into chemical design, manufacture and use." The Green Challenge Award is the most prestigious award program for innovations in green chemistry, according to Chemetry.

Chemetry's eShuttle technology provides significant reduction in power consumption in the production of many major commodity chemicals, which in turn reduces CO2 emissions associated with climate change, according to the company. The technology reportedly also does not produce chlorine gas. The initial focus of the eShuttle process is on the production of ethylene dichloride (EDC), the key raw material for the production of PVC resins, and propylene oxide (PO), a key raw material for the production of polymers used in the automotive sector and construction.

"Our eShuttle technology allows chemical companies to economically produce essential chemicals while having a meaningful impact on the environment through power savings, free chlorine avoidance and waste water reduction,” says Dr. Ryan Gilliam, Chemetry CEO.

Following semi-commercial scale development in California, the eShuttle EDC process is currently being scaled-up in cooperation with a major PVC producer, according to the company. The producer's expectations of this scale-up is the commercialization of a process that reduces power consumption by up to 50% at their current facilities, while removing the significant health and safety concerns of free chlorine production and storage. Chemetry is actively seeking strategic partners and funding for its scale-up and commercialization efforts.

For more information, visit: www.chemetrycorp.com