/ / / Formal Fluid System Training Program Helps Close Skills Gap

As experienced workers approach retirement, manufacturing plants face a looming skills gap. A formal training program is one key strategy for bringing less experienced employees up to speed before this knowledge departs, particularly in areas like fluid systems, according to Swagelok.

Andy Hitchcock, product manager, global services, Swagelok, and the company’s global services team offer a roadmap for developing an effective fluid systems training program. These three steps are key, according to the company: provide continuous training opportunities for employees of all abilities and experience levels; identify instructors who have field experience working alongside engineers, mechanics, technicians, maintenance superintendents and operations personnel; and reinforce learnings through follow-up courses, online tools, retraining opportunities and reference guides to manage the “forgetting curve.”

Read the entire article here.