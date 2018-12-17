/ / / Fluid System Leaks Require Prompt Attention

Fluid system leaks are a common occurrence in plants but that doesn’t make them any less destructive. In a recent article for Swagelok, Nick Iverson, field engineer, North America, notes the many financial reasons for addressing fluid system leaks promptly – including wasted hydraulic fluid, costly equipment damage, profit-sucking downtime and safety fines – and for crafting a plan to prevent future ones.

Three common causes of leaks, according to the article, are unreliable metal-to-metal seals, improperly installed tube fittings and poor tubing selection, handling and preparation. It’s important for companies to understand the type of leak they’re dealing with and to categorize leaks as dangerous, costly or nuisance to help prioritize maintenance and repair.

Read the entire article here.