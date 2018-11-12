/ / / EFCE Seeks Nominees for Process Intensification Award

The European Federation of Chemical Engineering (EFCE) is looking for candidates for its 2019 Process Intensification Award for Industrial Innovation. The honor aims to recognize a development that represents a significant industrial application of process intensification.

The award, which was launched in 2015, includes a plaque and certificate as well as the opportunity for the winner to make a presentation at the 2nd International Process Intensification Conference, which is slated for Leuven, Belgium, in May 2019. To be eligible, an application must have been developed by a person or team in an EFCE member country between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2018, and must now be running at pilot or full-scale.

More details can be found here.