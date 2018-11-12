EFCE Seeks Nominees for Process Intensification Award
Nov 12, 2018
The European Federation of Chemical Engineering (EFCE) is looking for candidates for its 2019 Process Intensification Award for Industrial Innovation. The honor aims to recognize a development that represents a significant industrial application of process intensification.
The award, which was launched in 2015, includes a plaque and certificate as well as the opportunity for the winner to make a presentation at the 2nd International Process Intensification Conference, which is slated for Leuven, Belgium, in May 2019. To be eligible, an application must have been developed by a person or team in an EFCE member country between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2018, and must now be running at pilot or full-scale.
Join the discussion
We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.
Want to participate in the discussion?Register for free
Log in for complete access.
Comments
No one has commented on this page yet.
RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments