EFCE Honors Work On Complex Separation
Jun 11, 2018
The European Federation of Chemical Engineering has bestowed its 2018 Excellence Award for an outstanding thesis in computer-aided process engineering to Mirko Skiborowski, research group leader at the Technical University of Dortmund, Germany. His thesis addressed optimization-based methods for the conceptual design of hybrid processes for the separation of non-ideal, multi-component liquid mixtures.
The award includes a cash prize of €1, 500 (≈$1,770) plus a travel grant to attend the 28th European Symposium on Computer-Aided Process Engineering (ESCAPE-28) now taking place (June 10–13) in Graz, Austria.
