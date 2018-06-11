Chemical Processing

/ / / EFCE Honors Work On Complex Separation

EFCE Honors Work On Complex Separation

Jun 11, 2018

The European Federation of Chemical Engineering has bestowed its 2018 Excellence Award for an outstanding thesis in computer-aided process engineering to Mirko Skiborowski, research group leader at the Technical University of Dortmund, Germany. His thesis addressed optimization-based methods for the conceptual design of hybrid processes for the separation of non-ideal, multi-component liquid mixtures.

The award includes a cash prize of €1, 500 (≈$1,770) plus a travel grant to attend the 28th European Symposium on Computer-Aided Process Engineering (ESCAPE-28) now taking place (June 10–13) in Graz, Austria.

More details can be found here.

