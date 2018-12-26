/ / / Danish Engineering Firm Ramboll Acquires U.S. Based OBG

The Ramboll Group agrees to acquire the U.S. engineering and design consultancy OBG, adding 900 experts within water, energy, environment and advanced manufacturing effective January 1, 2019. With the acquisition, Ramboll reportedly now has 2,000 experts in the U.S. and 15,000 globally. The acquisition of OBG is a step forward in Ramboll’s strategic effort to grow in the U.S. and strengthen its portfolio within water, energy and environmental services, making Ramboll a multidisciplinary player in the U.S., according to the company. OBG’s shareholders reportedly demonstrated strong support, with more than 91% of OBG shares cast in favor of the acquisition. At the time of the acquisition, the combined revenue of Ramboll and OBG is DKK 12.7 billion (USD 2 billion).

OBG is working on a number of significant projects such as advanced wastewater treatment plants located in Washington, D.C.; an ambitious program to help New York state agencies increase energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40% by 2030; and on the restoration of Onondaga Lake and surrounding habitats in the state of New York, recognized as one of the largest lake restoration projects in North America, according to the company.

During the last five years Ramboll has grown substantially in the U.S., according to the company. At the end of 2014, Ramboll acquired the U.S.-based global consultancy Environ, adding more than 1,500 environmental and health science specialists globally, with 800 of those in the U.S. During the last year, Ramboll says it has grown organically by 9.5% in the U.S., which is now one of the company’s fastest growing and most profitable regions.

With the new acquisition doubling its size in the U.S., Ramboll is establishing a new principal business unit for the Americas covering the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Brazil with services in water, energy, environment and health. Effective January 1, 2019, the business unit will be led by OBG CEO Jim Fox as managing director. The company aims to grow the unit from the current 2,000 employees to 3,000 - 4,000 U.S. employees in four to five years.

