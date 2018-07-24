CPV Manufacturing Adds Key Executives
Jul 24, 2018
CPV Manufacturing, maker of valves and fittings for the maritime, industrial gas and petrochemical industries, names Jay H. Loomis vice president of sales and Robert Cardona director of engineering.
Prior to joining CPV, Loomis was a national account manager at Airgas USA where he maintained and nurtured customer relationships on a national level. His sales and account management experience spans three decades. Loomis obtained his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University. He is an active member of his local community.
Cardona will be responsible for managing the engineering team and for overseeing all engineering projects. Cardona has more than 32 years of experience in manufacturing environments. Most recently, he was a senior engineer at Productive Plastics. Prior to that, he was at Smart-Hose Technologies where he also served as a senior engineer. He has four patents and played a significant role in the design of systems and components for the Aegis Radar System. Cardona received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Drexel University. He served in the United States Army and the U.S. Air Force Civil Air Patrol.
