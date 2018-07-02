Collaboratory Studies Global Methane Emissions
Jul 02, 2018
The Collaboratory for Advancing Methane Science (CAMS), a new industry-led collaborative research consortium, will pursue scientific studies addressing global methane emissions from all sectors along the entire natural gas value chain from production to end use. Studies will reportedly focus on detection, measurement and quantification of methane emissions with the goal of finding opportunities for reduction.
GTI will serve as the program administrator for the effort with initial participants from energy companies Cheniere, Chevron, Equinor, ExxonMobil and Pioneer Natural Resources, and plans to expand participation to include other companies from across the natural gas value chain. Through scientific studies, CAMS will bring together a diverse group of experts from industry, academia and federal and state agencies to deliver factual data that can be used to inform regulations and policy development, according to the group.
GTI will manage the overall program including individual research projects. CAMS members, with input from an independent Scientific Advisory Board, will prioritize and fund research. CAMS will focus on effectively communicating findings to program stakeholders and the general public. Results will be independently published by the research project team in peer-reviewed scientific journals.
“The use of natural gas is already reducing carbon dioxide and traditional air pollutants in the United States and around the world, but further reduction of methane emissions greater amplifies the positive impact of natural gas,” says Chris Smith, svp for policy, government and public affairs at Cheniere, reportedly the largest U.S. exporter of LNG. “Supporting peer-reviewed science is an important first step as we look for ways to encourage the reduction of methane emissions throughout the domestic natural gas value chain.”
The research will complement recent methane emissions studies sponsored by government agencies and academia and build on lessons learned from that body of work. New tools and technologies to better detect leaks and characterize emissions will be evaluated and practical solutions for emissions reduction will be identified.
For more information, visit: www.gastechnology.org
