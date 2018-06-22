Busch Vacuum Pumps Acquires Swiss-Based NSB Gas Processing
Jun 22, 2018
Busch Vacuum Pumps and Systems announces that the swiss-based engineering company NSB Gas Processing is now part of the global Busch group. The NSB Gas Processing business has been renamed Busch NSB AG and brings a team of engineers and a portfolio of liquid ring vacuum pumps, compressors and systems to the Busch group.
With the acquisition of NSB, the Busch group can now offer reliable vacuum and overpressure solutions for heavy-duty conditions in the oil and gas industries and chemical and pharmaceutical sectors, according to the company. One of the strengths of the Busch NSB product portfolio is reportedly in flare gas recovery, a sub-sector of the oil and gas industry. Flare gas recovery offers more-efficient use of scarce resources and a reduced environmental footprint, according to Busch.
For more information, visit: www.buschvacuum.com
