Aveva Partnership Aims To Strengthen Cyber Security
Aug 06, 2018
Aveva, maker of engineering and industrial software, signs a partnership agreement with cyber security company Virsec. Through the partnership, Aveva customers gain access to in-memory cyber protection for industrial control (ICS) and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems. Virsec’s technology reportedly reduces risks posed by targeted cyberattacks across IT and OT systems.
Digital transformation at industrial and engineering organizations has prompted a renewed focus on securing digital assets, according to Aveva. As information technology (IT) systems and operations technology (OT) converge, an increase in high-profile attacks targeting critical infrastructure has raised security concerns. Virsec Trusted Execution reportedly provides an effective layer of protection against these advanced attacks by ensuring applications perform only as designed.
On January 30, 2018, Aveva announced a partnership with Cylance to provide end-point protection to Aveva’s industrial software portfolio.
For more information, visit: www.aveva.com
