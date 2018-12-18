/ / / Aveva Invites Chemical Engineering Students To Enter Simulation Competition

Aveva invites senior year chemical engineering students in North America to enter a new competition with the company’s industrial simulation platform at its center. Students will use Aveva’s SimCentral software to solve a problem created by the company in collaboration with Dr. Richard Turton, author and industry expert in the field of chemical process simulation. The competition will take place remotely and students do not need to be proficient in the software to enter; training will be provided.

The competition is designed to help engineering students become more proficient in the use of modern engineering process design, simulation and optimization applications, and introduce. them to new skills and techniques in preparation for careers that increasingly rely on Industry 4.0. Students are encouraged to be as innovative and creative as possible in their approach. The two best submissions, as judged by Aveva and Dr. Turton, will receive cash prizes: $3,000 for first place and $1,500 for runner-up.

“By participating in this competition, students will be able to gain valuable experience that will stand them in good stead as they look to transition from academia to the workplace,” said Amish Sabharwal, vice president of engineering at Aveva. “The digital transformation of the chemical engineering industry is now underway and I look forward to seeing the work its future stars produce.”

The registration deadline is December 31, 2018. The full details of the task will be circulated to entrants on January 7, 2019. The deadline for submissions is March 15 and the winners will be announced on April 30, 2019.

Aveva is unable to open the competition to students in Quebec.

For more information, visit: www.aveva.com