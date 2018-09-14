Altair Opens Access To Model-Based Development Technology
Sep 14, 2018
Altair announces the release and immediate availability of free Basic Editions of its model-based development (MBD) suite and its open matrix language (OML) source code. To help innovators everywhere accelerate the time-to-benefits from model-based development and to make MBD more open and accessible, Altair is taking the following steps:
- Building upon its reputation for providing open-architecture simulation offerings by open-sourcing its open-source computational programming language, OML. Interested users and contributors can download the source code from the OpenMatrix website.
- Introducing Basic Editions of its MBD suite of software products – Altair Compose, Altair Activate and Altair Embed – available to everybody at no cost, with free training videos available online via Altair’s open Learning Center. There are reportedly no license fees, nor any subscription or maintenance fees.
The necessity for model-based development is increasing as today’s products and devices become increasingly complex with interconnected systems involving mechanical, electrical, and software components and sub-systems. However, adoption of MBD has been heavily constrained to-date by simulation software tools’ licensing and cost structures as well as proprietary formats, according to Altair.
“From the beginning, Altair’s MBD solutions have involved open standards like Python scripting, Modelica modeling, and Functional Mock-up Interface (FMI),” says Brett Chouinard, president of Altair. “Altair is now open-sourcing its open matrix language – a high-level, matrix-based numerical computing language – to encourage interested scientists and engineers to expand the language, add toolboxes, and employ it for their math modeling and simulation tasks. Opening up our scripting language to the worldwide community will allow us and our community members to actively collaborative to keep up with the ever-increasing pace of technology changes.”
For more information, visit: www.altair.com
