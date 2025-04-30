DePoly to Open PET Recycling Plant to Advance Fossil-Free Plastics Recovery

DePoly, a Swiss cleantech company specializing in PET-to-raw-material recycling, plans to launch a 500-ton-per-year demonstration plant in Monthey, Switzerland, this summer, according to an April 29 press statement. The facility will mark the company’s first industrial-scale deployment of its fossil-free plastics recycling technology.

DePoly’s process transforms PET and polyester waste into virgin-quality monomers using renewable inputs rather than fossil fuels. The system is designed to recover raw materials from a range of discarded items, including textile fibers, beverage containers and cosmetics packaging. The recycled materials have been validated through partnerships with global companies in the materials and CPG industries, according to the company.

By delivering monomers equivalent in quality to oil-derived alternatives, DePoly said it offers a scalable route toward a circular plastics economy. The company expects the demonstration plant to serve as a critical milestone on the path to a full-scale commercial operation, which it aims to launch in 2027.

To support its expansion, DePoly recently secured $23 million in additional seed funding, bringing its total to more than $30 million. Chemical industry investors included BASF Venture Capital and Syensqo, according to the DePoly.