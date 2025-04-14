    • Shutterstock
    Hand holding light bulb with icons for green energy sources and renewables

    Clariant, Arkema Target Energy, Emissions Cuts with New Products

    April 14, 2025
    Clariant’s new catalyst cuts steam consumption in styrene production, while Arkema’s bio-based additives reduce the carbon footprint in coatings and adhesives without altering performance.

    To lower emissions and boost efficiency, chemical companies continue to roll out innovations aimed at reducing energy use and the environmental impact of industrial processes. Recent announcements from Clariant and Arkema highlight developments in catalyst performance and material reformulation that support broader sustainability targets without compromising process reliability or product quality.

    Clariant Catalyst Cuts Steam Use in Styrene Manufacturing

    Clariant, a global specialty chemicals company, has launched the StyroMax UL-100 catalyst to reduce energy consumption in styrene monomer production. Developed in partnership with Technip Energies, the catalyst enables operation at steam-to-oil ratios as low as 0.76 by weight.

    The new catalyst is designed for drop-in replacements, plant upgrades, or new units licensed by Badger Licensing, a Technip Energies subsidiary. By lowering the steam requirements in ethylbenzene dehydrogenation, the catalyst can help producers achieve meaningful energy savings while aligning with decarbonization goals.

    Clariant said in a press statement its collaboration with Technip Energies reflects a joint commitment to driving more sustainable operations across the chemical industry.

    Arkema Switches to Bio-Based Rheology Additives in Europe

    Arkema, based in Colombes, France, has converted its full line of acrylic thickeners produced in Europe to include bio-based content. The reformulated additives contain up to 30% bio-based material and can reduce product carbon footprints by as much as 25% compared to conventional grades.

    These additives are used to adjust the flow and texture in coatings, adhesives, sealants, and construction materials. Arkema said in its press announcement the new versions perform identically to traditional options and cost the same, allowing customers to meet sustainability targets without changing processes.

    The bio-based grades are the first to incorporate bio-sourced ethyl acrylate from Arkema’s Carling, France, monomer facility and will be sold under the Rheotech, Thixol and Viscoatex brands.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.
    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...
    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.
    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.