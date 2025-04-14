Clariant, Arkema Target Energy, Emissions Cuts with New Products

To lower emissions and boost efficiency, chemical companies continue to roll out innovations aimed at reducing energy use and the environmental impact of industrial processes. Recent announcements from Clariant and Arkema highlight developments in catalyst performance and material reformulation that support broader sustainability targets without compromising process reliability or product quality.

Clariant Catalyst Cuts Steam Use in Styrene Manufacturing

Clariant, a global specialty chemicals company, has launched the StyroMax UL-100 catalyst to reduce energy consumption in styrene monomer production. Developed in partnership with Technip Energies, the catalyst enables operation at steam-to-oil ratios as low as 0.76 by weight.

The new catalyst is designed for drop-in replacements, plant upgrades, or new units licensed by Badger Licensing, a Technip Energies subsidiary. By lowering the steam requirements in ethylbenzene dehydrogenation, the catalyst can help producers achieve meaningful energy savings while aligning with decarbonization goals.

Clariant said in a press statement its collaboration with Technip Energies reflects a joint commitment to driving more sustainable operations across the chemical industry.

Arkema Switches to Bio-Based Rheology Additives in Europe

Arkema, based in Colombes, France, has converted its full line of acrylic thickeners produced in Europe to include bio-based content. The reformulated additives contain up to 30% bio-based material and can reduce product carbon footprints by as much as 25% compared to conventional grades.

These additives are used to adjust the flow and texture in coatings, adhesives, sealants, and construction materials. Arkema said in its press announcement the new versions perform identically to traditional options and cost the same, allowing customers to meet sustainability targets without changing processes.

The bio-based grades are the first to incorporate bio-sourced ethyl acrylate from Arkema’s Carling, France, monomer facility and will be sold under the Rheotech, Thixol and Viscoatex brands.