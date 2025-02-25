  • Newsletters
    PET bottle caps
    Origin Materials Launches Commercial Production of PET Bottle Caps in Michigan

    Feb. 25, 2025
    Company expects to produce ‘hundreds of millions’ of caps annually at Reed City facility.

    Biobased plastics producer Origin Materials has begun commercial production of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic bottle caps at its manufacturing center in Reed City, Michigan, the company said Feb. 20. 

    The company expects its first proprietary Cap Former line to produce “hundreds of millions” of PET caps annually, said CEO and co-founder John Bissell in a press release

    Origin Materials introduced its Cap Former system in September. 

    “We are continually improving our technologies and manufacturing process techniques so that future lines will have even higher production rates and even better unit economics,” Bissell said.

    Bissell added that the company is well positioned to take advantage of the $65 billion PET market. 

    “Market interest and the strength of the overall demand for our caps continues to suggest we will be able to sell every cap we can make,” said Bissell. “We have multiple MOUs signed, with a growing list of prospects in the qualification phase, and a growing pipeline of new potential customers. We're looking forward to announcing additional MOUs along with customer names in the coming months.”

    About the Author

    Jonathan Katz | Executive Editor

    Jonathan Katz, executive editor, brings nearly two decades of experience as a B2B journalist to Chemical Processing magazine. He has expertise on a wide range of industrial topics. Jon previously served as the managing editor for IndustryWeek magazine and, most recently, as a freelance writer specializing in content marketing for the manufacturing sector.

    His knowledge areas include industrial safety, environmental compliance/sustainability, lean manufacturing/continuous improvement, Industry 4.0/automation and many other topics of interest to the Chemical Processing audience.

    When he’s not working, Jon enjoys fishing, hiking and music, including a small but growing vinyl collection.

    Jon resides in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

