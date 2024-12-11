Aramco Collaborates On Carbon Emission Reduction Projects

Aramco, Carbon Clean and SAMSUNG E&A have signed a collaboration agreement to demonstrate new carbon capture technology. This demonstration will deploy Carbon Clean’s CycloneCC technology designed to capture CO 2 from natural gas turbine exhaust streams containing approximately 4% CO 2 .

According to Carbon Clean, its modular CycloneCC unit has a 50% smaller footprint compared to conventional carbon capture processes. Its performance is achieved through the combination of two process intensification technologies: rotating packed beds (RPBs) and the company’s proprietary APBS-CDRMax solvent.

SAMSUNG E&A will deliver the engineering, procurement and construction of the plant. The unit will be installed on the sales gas compressor turbine exhaust gas stack, providing data on performance under real-world conditions.

Aramco also recently revealed plans to develop a carbon capture and storage (CCS) hub with Linde and SLB.

The project is a key component in Aramco’s emission mitigation strategy, the company said in a press statement. With the support of the Ministry of Energy, phase one of the CCS hub in Jubail, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, is expected to capture and store up to nine million metric tons of CO 2 annually, and construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2027. Later phases are expected to further expand its capacity.

The project will support the company’s ambition to achieve net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions across its wholly-owned operated assets by 2050.