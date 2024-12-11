  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Shutterstock
    Armaco
    1. Asset Management
    2. Sustainability

    Aramco Collaborates On Carbon Emission Reduction Projects

    Dec. 11, 2024
    Company’s collaborations include developments for new carbon capture technology and a major carbon capture and storage hub to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

    Aramco, Carbon Clean and SAMSUNG E&A have signed a collaboration agreement to demonstrate new carbon capture technology. This demonstration will deploy Carbon Clean’s CycloneCC technology designed to capture CO2 from natural gas turbine exhaust streams containing approximately 4% CO2

    According to Carbon Clean, its modular CycloneCC unit has a 50% smaller footprint compared to conventional carbon capture processes. Its performance is achieved through the combination of two process intensification technologies: rotating packed beds (RPBs) and the company’s proprietary APBS-CDRMax solvent.

    SAMSUNG E&A will deliver the engineering, procurement and construction of the plant. The unit will be installed on the sales gas compressor turbine exhaust gas stack, providing data on performance under real-world conditions. 

    Aramco also recently revealed plans to develop a carbon capture and storage (CCS) hub with Linde and SLB. 

    The project is a key component in Aramco’s emission mitigation strategy, the company said in a press statement. With the support of the Ministry of Energy, phase one of the CCS hub in Jubail, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, is expected to capture and store up to nine million metric tons of CO2 annually, and construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2027. Later phases are expected to further expand its capacity.

    The project will support the company’s ambition to achieve net zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions across its wholly-owned operated assets by 2050.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.