Chemical Makers Post Stronger Earnings, But Middle East Risk Keeps a Lid on Optimism

Dow, BASF and Methanex all topped forecasts for the week of July 22–29, while Solvay stumbled on soda ash weakness — with the fragile US-Iran ceasefire and thinning Hormuz traffic still shadowing the sector's outlook.
July 31, 2026
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Chemical Makers Post Stronger Earnings, But Middle East Risk Keeps a Lid on Optimism

Chemical Industry Weekly Roundup — July 22–29, 2026

  • Dow (July 24): The company beat estimates with adjusted EPS of $1.44 vs. the forecasted $1.25 EPS. Revenue was up 20% year-over-year to $12.1 billion; net income was $802 million compared with an $801 million loss in the year-earlier period. The company saved more than $300 million in "self-help" cost benefits in the quarter, said new CEO Karen Carter, who took over July 1 from Jim Fitterling. Carter was apparently referring to Dow’s cost-cutting initiative announced in January, which included the elimination of 4,500 jobs.
  • BASF (July 28–29): Net income reached €4.1 billion, up €79 million in the year-earlier period, though inflated by a €3.5 billion after-tax gain from the completed Carlyle coatings sale. EBITDA rose 54% year-over-year, with full-year guidance raised to €6.9–7.7 billion. EBITDA before special items of chemicals and surface technologies came in significantly below the average analyst estimates for the respective segments. Free cash flow is likely to amount to minus €0.2 billion in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2025: plus €0.5 billion), mainly due to higher capital tied up as a result of higher raw material prices.
  • Solvay (July 29): A weaker quarter resulted in sales dropping 7.4% organically and EBITDA falling 19.5% due to soda ash price weakness and the Middle East conflict.
  • Methanex (July 28): Expected to benefit from methanol price spikes tied to Hormuz-linked supply disruption. During Q2 the company delivered record adjusted EBITDA, primarily due to higher pricing in line with tighter global supplies related to the conflict.

Middle East Conflict: Fragile Pause, Real Damage

Operational/Portfolio Moves

 

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.

About the Author

Jonathan Katz
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Jonathan Katz

Executive Editor

Jonathan Katz, executive editor, brings nearly two decades of experience as a B2B journalist to Chemical Processing magazine. He has expertise on a wide range of industrial topics. Jon previously served as the managing editor for IndustryWeek magazine and, most recently, as a freelance writer specializing in content marketing for the manufacturing sector.

His knowledge areas include industrial safety, environmental compliance/sustainability, lean manufacturing/continuous improvement, Industry 4.0/automation and many other topics of interest to the Chemical Processing audience.

When he’s not working, Jon enjoys fishing, hiking and music, including a small but growing vinyl collection.

Jon resides in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

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