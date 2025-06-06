LyondellBasell Divests European O&P Assets to AEQUITA

LyondellBasell has agreed to sell select European olefins and polyolefins (O&P) assets to AEQUITA, a Munich-based industrial group. The sites to be sold have been part of the previously announced European strategic assessment and are located in Berre, France; Münchsmünster, Germany; Carrington, UK and Tarragona, Spain.

According to a June 5 news release, the divestiture represents LyondellBasell’s "Grow and Upgrade our Core" transformation strategy, allowing the company to maintain European market presence while focusing on higher-value applications. The assets form an integrated O&P platform with established customer relationships and infrastructure connectivity.

The assets and business to be acquired by AEQUITA include integrated and non-integrated sites within LyondellBasell’s European olefins and polyolefins business, as well as supporting central functions based at the company’s Rotterdam headquarters and various locations. The sites together represent a scaled olefins and polyolefins platform strategically located in proximity to a longstanding customer base and with access and connectivity to key infrastructure.

For AEQUITA, this acquisition significantly expands their industrial portfolio.

The transaction structure involves a put option deed, with LyondellBasell holding the right to exercise the sale option following mandatory works council consultations. Closing is anticipated in the first half of 2026, pending regulatory approvals and compliance with employee consultation processes.