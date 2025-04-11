Alliance for Chemical Distribution Names New Head of Government Affairs

The Alliance for Chemical Distribution (ACD) promoted Brian Callahan to the position of senior vice president of government affairs, the trade group said April 10.

Callahan will oversee Alliance’s legislative and regulatory departments, according to a news release. He previously served as the group’s vice president of legislative affairs.

He joined ACD in 2021 after working as the government affairs manager at the National Safety Council.

ACD, an association representing more than 400 chemical distributors, has been actively pushing back against the Trump administration’s tariffs in recent months, saying it could cost thousands of jobs and cost the industry more than $1 billion annually.

In his role, Callahan will continue to lead ACD’s advocacy efforts, said Eric Byer, the group’s president and CEO.

“Brian is an exceptional member of our team whose unwavering commitment and unmatched expertise has helped ACD members navigate increasingly complex issues,” Byer said.