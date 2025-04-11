    • Alliance for Chemical Distribution personnel announcement

    Alliance for Chemical Distribution Names New Head of Government Affairs

    April 11, 2025
    Appointment coincides with group’s recent pushback against tariffs.

    The Alliance for Chemical Distribution (ACD) promoted Brian Callahan to the position of senior vice president of government affairs, the trade group said April 10.

    Callahan will oversee Alliance’s legislative and regulatory departments, according to a news release. He previously served as the group’s vice president of legislative affairs.

    He joined ACD in 2021 after working as the government affairs manager at the National Safety Council.

    ACD, an association representing more than 400 chemical distributors, has been actively pushing back against the Trump administration’s tariffs in recent months, saying it could cost thousands of jobs and cost the industry more than $1 billion annually.

    In his role, Callahan will continue to lead ACD’s advocacy efforts, said Eric Byer, the group’s president and CEO.

    “Brian is an exceptional member of our team whose unwavering commitment and unmatched expertise has helped ACD members navigate increasingly complex issues,” Byer said. 

    About the Author

    Jonathan Katz | Executive Editor

    Jonathan Katz, executive editor, brings nearly two decades of experience as a B2B journalist to Chemical Processing magazine. He has expertise on a wide range of industrial topics. Jon previously served as the managing editor for IndustryWeek magazine and, most recently, as a freelance writer specializing in content marketing for the manufacturing sector.

    His knowledge areas include industrial safety, environmental compliance/sustainability, lean manufacturing/continuous improvement, Industry 4.0/automation and many other topics of interest to the Chemical Processing audience.

    When he’s not working, Jon enjoys fishing, hiking and music, including a small but growing vinyl collection.

    Jon resides in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

    Email

