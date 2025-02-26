  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Shutterstock
    Air Products sign outside of the headquarters in Allentown, PA
    1. Asset Management
    2. Economics

    Air Products Cancels Three U.S.-Based Projects

    Feb. 26, 2025
    Planned hydrogen production facility among the projects the company will scrap.

    Air Products will drop expansion and construction plans in California, New York and Texas, including a 35 metric-ton-per-day green liquid hydrogen plant. The move, announced Feb. 24, came just weeks after the company replaced former CEO Seifollah Ghasemi with Eduardo Menezes. 

    “The decision to exit these three projects will streamline our backlog and focus company resources on projects that drive value for Air Products’ shareholders,” said Menezes. 

    The company, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, said it has terminated its agreement with World Energy for a sustainable aviation fuel-expansion project in Paramount, California. The decision to exit reflects challenging commercial aspects surrounding the expansion project and current operations, Air Products noted in a press statement.
     
    The company also canceled plans to construct a green liquid hydrogen facility in Massena, New York, and related liquid hydrogen distribution and dispensing operations. 

    The decision to cancel this project is based on recent regulatory developments rendering the existing hydroelectric power supply ineligible for the Clean Hydrogen Production Tax Credit (45V) as well as slower than expected development of a hydrogen mobility market in the region, the company said. 

    Air Products also terminated a carbon monoxide production project in Texas due to unfavorable project economics. 

    The company said it will continue to evaluate all projects in its backlog but does not currently expect any additional material cancellations going forward. 

    Air Products said other projects in the U.S. and elsewhere are still ongoing. The company reported it is progressing with its blue hydrogen clean energy complex in Louisiana and is in active discussions with potential equity partners to participate in the ammonia loop and carbon dioxide sequestration to reduce capital for the project. The site is expected to begin operations in 2028. 

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.