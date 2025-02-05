  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Air Products
    Air Products headquarters
    1. Asset Management
    2. Economics

    Air Products Names New CEO

    Feb. 5, 2025
    Former Linde executive Eduardo F. Menezes to become CEO after Seifi Ghasemi steps down.

    Eduardo Menezes joins Air Products as CEO effective Feb. 7. Menezes succeeds Seifollah Ghasemi, who is leaving after more than 10 years of service. Menezes will also join the Air Products board of directors. 

    Previously, Menezes was the executive vice president of Linde plc for Europe, Middle East and Africa, with responsibility for operations in more than 40 countries with over $8 billion in sales and 18,000 employees. Prior to that, he worked for Praxair in a variety of senior roles, including as executive vice president accountable for North America and in a series of general management and business development positions in the United States, Spain, Mexico and Brazil. 

    He also has experience in various sectors of industrial gases, including on-sites, merchant liquid, packaged gases and hydrogen. He holds an MBA from the State University of New York and a chemical engineering degree from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.