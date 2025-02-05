Air Products Names New CEO

Eduardo Menezes joins Air Products as CEO effective Feb. 7. Menezes succeeds Seifollah Ghasemi, who is leaving after more than 10 years of service. Menezes will also join the Air Products board of directors.

Previously, Menezes was the executive vice president of Linde plc for Europe, Middle East and Africa, with responsibility for operations in more than 40 countries with over $8 billion in sales and 18,000 employees. Prior to that, he worked for Praxair in a variety of senior roles, including as executive vice president accountable for North America and in a series of general management and business development positions in the United States, Spain, Mexico and Brazil.

He also has experience in various sectors of industrial gases, including on-sites, merchant liquid, packaged gases and hydrogen. He holds an MBA from the State University of New York and a chemical engineering degree from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.