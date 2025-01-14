  • Newsletters
    Ineos logo
    1. Asset Management
    2. Economics

    Ineos CEO: UK Chemical Industry Near ‘Extinction’ as Company Closes Last Ethanol Plant

    Jan. 14, 2025
    CEO Jim Ratcliffe warns sector is on life support as high energy costs and carbon taxes force shutdown of Scotland facility, highlighting broader challenges facing British manufacturing.

    Ineos CEO Jim Ratcliffe said Jan. 13 the U.K.’s chemical industry is on the brink of collapse after the company announced the closing of its ethanol plant in Scotland. 

    The company blamed the plant closure on high energy prices and high carbon taxes. The plant, based in Grangemouth, was the last remaining synthetic ethanol plant in the U.K., according to the company. 

    Ratcliffe urged U.K. lawmakers to boost global competitiveness through reforms, seeking better pricing for natural gas and hydrogen, favorable emissions trading, and policies prioritizing domestic production over imports.

    “De-industrializing Britain achieves nothing for the environment,” Ratcliff said. “It merely shifts production and emissions elsewhere. The U.K., and particularly the North, needs high-quality manufacturing and the associated manufacturing jobs. We are witnessing the extinction of one of our major industries as chemical manufacture has the life squeezed out of it.”

    The company noted in a news release that energy costs can be between 5 and 10 times cheaper outside the U.K. 

    Also, the country is competing with other countries that, unlike the U.K. and European Union, don’t have a carbon-reduction trading program or taxes, putting the region at a 10% price disadvantage for ethanol sales.  

    The company said it will redeploy all closed ethanol plants across the chemicals business at Grangemouth. 

    Grangemouth is one of Ineos’ largest manufacturing sites by volume of products, according to the company website. It’s home to Scotland’s only crude-oil refinery and produces the bulk of fuels used in Scotland. 

    About the Author

    Jonathan Katz | Executive Editor

    Jonathan Katz, executive editor, brings nearly two decades of experience as a B2B journalist to Chemical Processing magazine. He has expertise on a wide range of industrial topics. Jon previously served as the managing editor for IndustryWeek magazine and, most recently, as a freelance writer specializing in content marketing for the manufacturing sector.

    His knowledge areas include industrial safety, environmental compliance/sustainability, lean manufacturing/continuous improvement, Industry 4.0/automation and many other topics of interest to the Chemical Processing audience.

    When he’s not working, Jon enjoys fishing, hiking and music, including a small but growing vinyl collection.

    Jon resides in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

    Email

