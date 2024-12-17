Teijin Group, Circularise to Partner on Supply Chain Traceability

Teijin Group, a producer of performance materials and healthcare solutions, has invested in Circularise, the blockchain-based platform for supply chain transparency and traceability. The two companies will partner to enhance transparency and sustainability within global supply chains.
According to a press statement, Teijin’s investment will facilitate Circularise’s expansion in high-performance materials and broader industrial markets.
Teijin Group said it is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 through energy reduction, renewable energy adoption, and recycling systems under a circular economy approach. The collaboration with Circularise, which offers blockchain-based traceability solutions, aims to enhance transparency and trace material flows in the value chain to support sustainability and meet evolving standards.
Jordi de Vos, co-founder of Circularise: “We believe that, together with Teijin, we can set a benchmark for industry-leading examples of the circular economy, delivering scalable and rapid solutions to the market. We are honored to welcome Teijin Group as a strategic investor. This collaboration reflects our shared vision for a transparent, traceable, and sustainable supply chain. We look forward to this collaboration to further propel our mission and strengthen our market presence.”
Ton de Weijer, General Manager of the Environment Solution Division at Teijin: “As a leading company in high performance materials, we at Teijin are actively increasing our efforts to become more circular. The investment in Circularise will enable us to cooperate with leaders in the field of traceability and to create an environment that will support us in setting the right steps forward.”
