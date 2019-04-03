/ / / Take A Fresh Look At Your Distillation Columns

Opportunities abound for enhancing the performance of tens of thousands of distillation columns in use worldwide today. However, that requires looking at every aspect of their operation, maintenance and management, say experts.

Jose Bravo, president of Fractionation Research Inc., Stillwater, Okla., points to a variety of energy saving measures that have been — and still are being — implemented in distillation systems worldwide. They encompass three broad areas: process integration, peripherals, and advanced control and optimization.

Process integration can take advantage of a range of technologies. For instance, he cites dividing wall columns and notes that hundreds of such columns now operate at chemical plants and refineries. (For more details on the technology, see: “Consider Dividing Wall Columns”). He also mentions several dozen projects for recovering heat from condensers to preheat feed, a similar number involving lower pressures in main fractionators at refineries, and the use of advanced packings and re-traying to reduce pressure drop.

The second category includes developments such as enhanced surface tubes for condensers and reboilers. In the third group, he counts technologies such as smart controls, adaptive controls, model-based controls and on-line continuous optimization.

Importantly, however, he notes that energy alone usually isn’t a large enough economic incentive.

Surplus Low-Grade Heat Figure 1. Complex 1 had the potential to supply very low pressure steam and hot water. Source: KBC.

“All these projects are always associated and justified with other drivers as well, energy being only one. The others are, generally, lower capital for expansion or new capacity, safety or reduction of carbon dioxide footprint. Combined, they often give a positive economic outlook that allows the plants to invest,” he emphasizes.

Improving Existing Operations

Henry Kister, senior fellow and director of fractionation technology for Fluor, Aliso Viejo, Calif., has experience with all these drivers. However, one crucial issue often overlooked is making the most out of existing equipment, he notes.

“Troubleshooting, revamping and eliminating waste can offer huge benefits in capital investment, downtime, carbon dioxide emissions and energy use. Unfortunately, the attention paid to this resource in the energy-saving literature has been too little to reflect its tremendous potential,” he stresses.

Kister points to a broad range of examples in Norman Lieberman’s book “Process Engineering for a Small Planet: How to Reuse, Re-Purpose, and Retrofit Existing Process Equipment” as a perfect demonstration of how subpar engineering, poor troubleshooting, and wasteful practices guzzle energy, generate carbon dioxide, and waste the earth’s resources.

In one, Lieberman describes a case in which modifying trays and downcomers in a fractionator as well as adding mist injection to the overhead compressor could have circumvented erecting a giant new fractionator with a new oversized overhead compressor. “Just the compressor oversizing was estimated to waste the amount of crude oil that 400 families use daily. Fabricating the new steelwork and structures consumed immense amounts of energy and emitted tons of carbon dioxide, all of which were unnecessary,” says Kister.

In another, Lieberman recounts how he was tasked with designing a new, $4-million pre-flash tower to replace an existing one that experienced flooding. “Instead, he spent one day eliminating the flooding in the existing tower by reducing the bottoms liquid level (high levels caused flooding), and blowing the level taps on the reflux drum water draw-off boot, unplugging them to prevent refluxing water which caused emulsion and flooding on the trays,” Kister points out.

A third example he mentions involves Lieberman being tasked with designing another new tower to recover diesel from the bottoms stream of a refinery crude fractionator. Instead, he opted to troubleshoot, measuring zero pressure drop across the fractionator bottom trays, and observing that stripping steam rates did not affect diesel recovery. “Both indicated missing stripping trays. Repairing the trays fully solved the problem and modifying the steam entry prevented recurrence, circumventing the unnecessary new tower with its steelwork, energy waste and associated carbon dioxide emissions,” Kister adds.

“Lieberman presents a book full of similar experiences, with different degrees of management support to his troubleshooting endeavors. In the examples cited above, managements set their minds on the new column solutions in preference to troubleshooting: jack hammers to crack nuts,” notes Kister.