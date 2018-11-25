/ / / Check Out Site Upgrades, Top Content On Chemical Processing

Have you noticed the new coat of paint on ChemicalProcessing.com? We’ve switched to a palate that favors cranberry.

Now, let’s explore which particular content has attracted the greatest attention on the site this year. So, here, based on 2018 page views at presstime, is a list of the most popular content by type.

Top Articles

1. Mixers: Don’t Let Baffles Baffle You

Understand the role of baffles and best practices for them.

2. 2018 Salary Survey: Hiring and Salaries Steam Ahead

Annual job satisfaction and salary survey shows mostly positive signs all around.

3. Find Tank Wetted Surface Area

Rigorous equations enable accurate determinations for vessels with various head types.

Top News

1. Pioneer In Process Safety Dies

A champion of process safety and a friend to Chemical Processing has passed away.

2. Evonik Will Cut Up To 1,000 Jobs By 2020

Evonik reportedly set the target of permanently reducing administrative and selling expenses by €200 million worldwide by the end of 2020.

3. ACC Responds To Arkema Indictment

The American Chemistry Council releases statement in response to a grand jury indictment against Arkema, Inc.

Top Columns

Chemical Reaction Blog

1. Farting Bug Is A Wonder Of Science

Inside the bombardier’s abdomen lies a blast chamber where two chemicals react to form a superheated spray.

2. Here Comes the Sunscreen Ban

A new law in Hawaii will ban any sunscreen that contains oxybenzone and octinoxate due to effects on coral reefs and marine life.

Compliance Advisor

1. EPA Clarifies Chemical Review Process

Agency determines new polymer chemical has no “reasonably foreseeable” hazardous risk.

2. EPA Eyes Nonylphenol Ethoxylates

Reporting looms for use of the chemicals due to their high toxicity to aquatic organisms.

End Point

1. IChemE Council Survives No-Confidence Vote

Fifty disgruntled members had posed a motion against the leadership.

2. Lasers Target Carbon Dioxide

Novel approach uses a photochemical process to make the gas reactive.

Energy Saver

1. Do You Understand Partial Pressures?

Non-azeotropic mixtures can cause problems in ancillary equipment.

2. Don’t Jump to Solutions

Carefully review all possible avenues before taking a heat exchanger off line.

Field Notes

1. Interview Tips: Keep These Questions To Yourself!

You can’t probe into certain crucial points during an employment interview.

2. Plant Design: Overcome a Site’s Lack of Drawings

Follow a few pointers to efficiently produce essential diagrams.

From The Editor

1. CSB Takes On A New Meaning

Agency that investigates accidents faces formidable issues.

2. Trade Wars Create Collateral Casualties

The U.S. chemical industry may suffer substantial and sustained harm.

Making It Work

1. Canadian Refinery Recycles All Its Wastewater

Five-stage treatment system also reduces fresh water intake by more than a quarter.

2. Is Supercritical Water The Green Future Of Chemical Processing?

Industry stands to gain significant benefits and new opportunities.

Plant InSites

1. Probe Plant Personnel’s Understanding

Judge the value of inputs by the technical capabilities of the person giving them.

2. Become A Great Troubleshooter

Understand when to use structured and less-formal approaches.

Solid Advice

1. Get a Solubility Curve

You can’t solve a crystallization problem without one.

2. Develop Drying Curves

They can provide insights for solving many problems.

TRACI PURDUM is Chemical Processing's Senior Digital Editor. You can email her at tpurdum@putman.net