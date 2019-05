Overview:

For large compressed air applications needing extremely dry air (down to -40°F), there are several types of desiccant dryers available. In many cases, the most effective and least costly to operate is a hybrid dryer system. Kaeser Compressors’ white paper, “Hybrid Refrigerated/Desiccant Compressed Air Dryers” explains how a hybrid dryer can reduce energy costs for these special applications.

Download the white paper now.