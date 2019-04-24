/ / / eHandbook: Improve Your Refinery

Overview:

A modern refinery is a highly complex but integrated system, separating as well transforming heavier hydrocarbons into saleable fuels and chemicals. Improving a refinery is very critical, as it directly relates to sending more products to the market.

To help you improve your refinery, Chemical Processing has put together an eHandbook. It includes insight on:

Tailor Your Project Delivery Process -- Treating every project the same can lead to excessive deliverables or missed steps

-- Treating every project the same can lead to excessive deliverables or missed steps Successfully Sample Sticky Hydrocarbons -- Proper technology and design techniques ensure safe, reliable sampling of viscous and hot process streams

-- Proper technology and design techniques ensure safe, reliable sampling of viscous and hot process streams Successfully Select an Industrial Fan -- Gathering site and fan history is crucial when choosing the right unit for the application

-- Gathering site and fan history is crucial when choosing the right unit for the application Mitigate Explosions with Oxygen Measurement -- Select the right oxygen analyzer for your process control requirements

Download your copy of this Chemical Processing refining eHandbook now.