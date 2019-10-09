/ / / eHandbook: Foster These Flow Best Practices

Overview:

Plants generally rely on a multitude of pumps, pipes and meters to move raw materials, intermediates and products. So, proper selection and operation plays a key role in keeping a process running smoothly.

To help you foster flow best practices, Chemical Processing has put together an eHandbook. It includes insight on:

Can Your Pump Cope with Process Changes? -- Understand the possible impact of changed dynamic head

Produce Proper Pipe Specifications -- Include adequate detail and appropriate background information

Measure Reliably in Gas Entrained Medium -- Meter ensures minimum flow for safe operation and reduced downtime

Advances Continue in Flowmeter Technology -- Flow meters are getting smarter, smaller and more specialized

Follow These 6 Tips for Sight Glass Selection -- The right glass can help prevent a system shutdown or catastrophic failure

