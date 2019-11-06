Chemical Processing

eHandbook: Electrify Your Energy Efficiency Efforts

It's not easy to maintain an energy program, but if you have the basics handled, you will be miles ahead of your competition.

To give your energy efficiency a jolt, Chemical Processing has put together an eHandbook. It includes insight on:

  • Take Advantage of Turbo-Expanders -- These devices can play a useful role for recovering energy
  • Improve Efficiency with Direct Steam Injection -- Technology offers notable cost savings for high-pressure applications
  • Optimize Steam Generation and Condensate Recovery Process -- Proper level control and protective measures can increase your return on investment

