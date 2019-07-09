Chemical Processing

/ / / eHandbook: Distill Your Distillation Operations

eHandbook: Distill Your Distillation Operations

Overview:

Separations operations account for roughly 50–70% of the energy used in large-scale chemicals manufacturing. Distillation dominates for such separations. It behooves you to be on top of your distillation columns.

To help you get a clear view, Chemical Processing has put together an eHandbook. It includes insight on:

  • Save Energy In Distillation -- Revamping may cut consumption considerably
  • Take A Fresh Look At Your Distillation Columns -- Many towers may benefit from potential improvements
  • Effectively Break Azeotropes -- Homogenous and heterogeneous varieties require different methods

