/ / / The Benefits of Circulating Oil in Ring-Lubricated Hydrodynamic Bearings

The Benefits of Circulating Oil in Ring-Lubricated Hydrodynamic BearingsDownload Now
Overview:
Hydrodynamic bearings depend on a steady flow of lubricant onto the shaft, among other factors, in order to generate the film that separates the shaft and bearing during operation. In many applications, such as fans, motors, and gearboxes, oil rings are used to deliver this lubricant. However, there are limitations to oil ring lubrication, especially during startup, slow speed conditions, and in the presence of solid contamination. Adding an external circulating oil system can overcome these limitations while offering benefits to bearing reliability, providing cooling, and allowing for easier condition monitoring.