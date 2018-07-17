/ / / eHandbook: Do Your Level Best

eHandbook: Do Your Level BestDownload Now
Overview:
People have been using various devices to measure level since about 3000 BC. The first historical references to a measuring device were dipsticks or staff gauges used to indicate the amount of water stored in reservoirs for farming. Next came crude float-type devices to indicate the height of drinking water reserves in underground cisterns or storage caverns.
Modern instrumentation uses more than 20 different technologies to satisfy the ever-growing requirements for level measurement in a wide variety of applications. Some instruments measure level directly, while others measure some other variable that is related to level.
To help you do your level best, Chemical Processing has put together an eHandbook. It includes insight on:
- Get To The Bottom Of Level Limitations – Positioning the lowest tap for a measurement demands care
- Consider FMCW Radar For Level Measurement – Technology helps plant continuously monitor inventory in dust-prone environment.
- 3D Level Sensors Help Address Storage Challenges – Technology and software advances provide greater visibility into a vessel’s inventory.
Download your copy of this Chemical Processing level eHandbook now.