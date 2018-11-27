/ / / eHandbook: Bank On Energy Efficiency Savings

Overview:

Have you looked around your site for condensate that could be put to good use? Do you know what happens when a partial pressure causes poor performance in ancillary equipment? Do you know if off-standard operations are costing you energy dollars? Unless you can confidently respond yes to all these questions, it’s in your best interest to learn more.

To help you with the answers, Chemical Processing has put together an eHandbook. It includes insight on:

Energy Saver: Justify Condensate Recovery -- Consider some potential opportunities for achieving energy savings.

Distillation: Do You Understand Partial Pressures? -- Non-azeotropic mixtures can cause problems in ancillary equipment.

Energy Hog Restricts Plant Production Rates -- A seemingly minor change causes a major problem.

Deftly Deal with Distillation Performance -- Several issues contribute to water hammer and leakage of condensate.

Download your copy of this Chemical Processing energy efficiency eHandbook now.