Watlow, designer and manufacturer of complete thermal systems, introduces a batch processing feature for its F4T temperature and process controller and D4T data logger. The batch processing feature is suited for OEMs and end users with thermal processes who seek to collect manufacturing part processing thermal data. The F4T or D4T with batch processing reportedly simplifies and automates data record entry and reports.

Users can enter non-thermal “batch” or job-related processing type data using a wireless (USB) scanner connected to the USB port in an F4T or D4T. The F4T or D4T can also collect and data log all desired thermal process data into a data log record. The F4T or D4T then combines the non-thermal “batch” or job information from the bar code entries along with the thermal data log record to produce an exportable batch report.

Unlike using tedious and costly manual steps to accomplish data processing or skipping the data entry and collection all together, the F4T or D4T with batch processing maximizes productivity flow, increases manufacturing quality assurances, reduces risks and costs associated with quality escapes, performs foolproof thermal processing and issues a hassle-free, formatted report, according to Watlow. This method helps enable regulatory compliance because the report can be stored as a secured, tamperproof paperless record and is easily archived for future reference needs.