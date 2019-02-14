Viatran’s Model 570 pressure transmitter with a flush diaphragm option is now available with the intrinsic safety, flameproof or explosion proof approval options needed for hazardous locations. It also incorporates new patented pressure sensor diaphragm technology. First introduced with the Model 385 flush tip pressure transmitter, this technology reportedly results in a very stable unit with the high performance and data integrity needed for measuring high viscosity, crystallizing and corrosive media used in acidizing, blending, cementing and fracturing applications.

Features of the Model 570 flush diaphragm pressure transmitter include:

• Flush sensor diaphragm (zero cavity design)

• Patented solid stainless-steel diaphragm technology – *US patent 9,851,272 B2

• Isolated sensor design that eliminates installation torque effect

• Withstands 5x proof and 20x burst pressure at 0-1,000 psis range

• High accuracy (≤ +/-0.50% FSO)

• IP67 rating (fully welded and sealed housing)

Minimizing the torque effect on the diaphragm eliminates the need to adjust the instrument after installation. The ability to withstand pressure spikes up to five times the 0-1,000 psis range extends the life of the transmitter when cavitation is a risk in the system.

Designed to meet the rigorous demands placed on pressure transmitters used for well-servicing applications including manifold charge and high-pressure pump suction pressure measurements, it complements the company’s Model 511 Hammer Union Pressure Transmitters.