The latest generation of ready-to-use, high-performance programming devices from Siemens has been optimized for engineering with the TIA Portal and designed for mobile use in machines and plants for configuration, commissioning, service and maintenance. The new Simatic Field PG M6 programming device, with a silver housing cover and M6 inscription, is equipped with a high-speed DDR4 work memory of up to 32 GB and an impact-resistant SSD mass storage device of up to 2 TB. Thanks to the light, rugged and completely shielded magnesium housing, the semi-ruggedized device is suitable for use in harsh industrial environments. Additionally, bumpers on exposed parts of the housing protect against shocks and vibrations.

In the Comfort version, the new Simatic Field PG M6 programming device is equipped with a high-performance, latest-generation Intel Core i5 processor. The Advanced version, which can be optionally configured with Simatic S5 interfaces, features the more powerful Intel Core i7 processor. All interfaces required for the efficient connection of industrial automation applications, such as RS 232, Profibus, Profinet and Simatic Card as well as the latest WLAN 802.11ac wireless and BT V5.0 Bluetooth technology are installed onboard.

The new Simatic Field PG M6 is delivered with Windows 10 Enterprise and the current version of the TIA Portal engineering software for controllers, safety and HMI preinstalled. Additionally, STEP 7 Professional 2017, WinCC flexible 2008, and – in the Advanced version with Simatic S5 interfaces – STEP 5 are preinstalled for older projects.