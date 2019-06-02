Seeq Corporation releases R21, an advanced analytics offering for process manufacturing customers. Seeq enables engineers and scientists in process manufacturing organizations to rapidly analyze, predict, collaborate and share insights to improve production outcomes. Customers include companies in the oil and gas, pharmaceutical, chemical, energy, mining, food and beverage, and other process industries.

New R21 features reflect both the growing use of Seeq for publishing analytics-based views to other employees, and the increased complexity of the use cases where engineers use Seeq. For publishing insights, Seeq expands “scorecards,” a feature for the display of calculated tables in Seeq Workbench and Organizer. Scorecards are used for tabulated metrics, measurements and other summary data, and may be presented in tables with conditional formatting support and user-defined columns, for example roll-ups by batch or plant.

R21 also adds frequency analysis capabilities, often referred to as “FFT,” to transform segments of a time-series signal into the frequency domain. Seeq users access the frequency analysis tool via an intuitive panel which guides them through the transformation process and displays results as a power spectrum, or they can access FFT functionality as a formula in Seeq’s scripting environment. According to Seeq, an engineer could use FFT to understand variation of equipment and process include:

• Identify process oscillations due to poorly tuned controllers or sticking control valves

• Identify controllers oscillating with a common frequency

• Identify process variation due to poor operation or incorrect functioning of the process or equipment

• Identify process changes happening at common intervals and identifying changes in these oscillations that may indicate problems