Nibco launches press extended repair couplings (PC601L) specifically designed for pipe repair in plumbing, mechanical and hydronic heating applications. Nibco press fittings are made with 100% North American pure copper, a premium, proven and preferred material for plumbing and mechanical applications, according to the company. Press extended repair couplings (PC601L) are third party certified to ASME B16.51, UPC and PS-117.