  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Shutterestock
    Winter landscape with the snow-covered gas pipeline and trees
    1. Asset Management
    2. Reliability & Maintenance

    Chemical Safety Board Warns: Winterize or Risk Disaster

    Dec. 10, 2024
    Federal agency highlights critical need for chemical facilities to prepare for extreme cold, prevent potentially catastrophic incidents this winter.


    The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) issued a winter warning for chemical facilities nationwide, urging action to prevent potentially catastrophic cold-weather incidents. 
     
    CSB data on chemical releases shows a notable increase of incidents at chemical facilities during the cold-weather months. The agency notes that winterization programs in plants that contain hazardous materials can help prevent cold-weather-related disasters.
     
    “Chemical facilities are especially susceptible to incidents during the winter months when they can be affected by extreme cold weather,” said CSB Chair Steve Owens in a press statement. “Every chemical facility must take steps now to winterize its processes in order prevent a major chemical incident from occurring and putting communities, workers and the environment in serious risk.”
     
    The CSB has shared key winterization safety lessons that stress the need for dead-legs to be surveyed and removed or permanently and effectively isolated from hazardous process streams. A dead leg is a section of piping connected to the process that has no flow through it.

    The agency recommends that companies establish formal, written winterization programs and identify and control winterization hazards, such as ice and hydrate formation, through process hazard analyses, management of change evaluations, pre-startup safety reviews and operating procedures.
     
    Additionally, the CSB encourages companies to follow guidance published by the American Petroleum Institute for addressing potential issues encountered in freezing weather. Some of the suggested practices include the creation of formal written programs to find cold-weather vulnerabilities, maintenance and equipment design training/education and a careful review of out-of-service piping or units. 

    For more winterization tips, check out the links above. 

    About the Author

    Jonathan Katz | Executive Editor

    Jonathan Katz, executive editor, brings nearly two decades of experience as a B2B journalist to Chemical Processing magazine. He has expertise on a wide range of industrial topics. Jon previously served as the managing editor for IndustryWeek magazine and, most recently, as a freelance writer specializing in content marketing for the manufacturing sector.

    His knowledge areas include industrial safety, environmental compliance/sustainability, lean manufacturing/continuous improvement, Industry 4.0/automation and many other topics of interest to the Chemical Processing audience.

    When he’s not working, Jon enjoys fishing, hiking and music, including a small but growing vinyl collection.

    Jon resides in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.