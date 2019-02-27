Global enterprise applications company IFS announces the general availability of IFS Field Service Management 6 (FSM 6). IFS FSM 6 offers more buying and deployment choice in the cloud, greater mobile field service and back office capabilities and an intuitive new user experience on any browser or device, according to the company.

The new version features enhanced capabilities for reverse logistics, spare parts management and depot repair, and increased flexibility for workforce scheduling optimization. Enhanced functionality for warranty, contracts and pricing management enables entirely new business models for companies that deliver services primarily through distributors.

Designed for deployment as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, in the IFS Managed Cloud or on-premise, IFS FSM 6 redefines configurability for cloud-based field service, giving customers the freedom to tailor data fields, workflows and interfaces to their unique field service environment.