Idec Corporation releases its newly upgraded HG2G-V5 5.7”, HG3G-V8 8.4”, HG3G-VA 10.4” and HG4G-VC 12.1” human-machine interface (HMI) touchscreen models. The new HMIs are suited for both new and retrofit applications.

For retrofit applications, the High-Performance Series HMIs are direct replacements for previous models, offering a seamless upgrade path and fitting into the exact same panel cutouts. All HMI programming can be converted from existing to the new models, so no new programming is required.

All updated models use TFT-LCD screens displaying a wide range of vivid colors, with the three larger-sized HMIs improving the resolution to 1024x768 pixels, while the 5.7” model remains at 640x480 pixels. The entire range of HMIs in the series offers top-performing brightness, in this case ranging from 600 to 800 cd/m2, to deliver greater visibility, even in high-glare locations such as direct sunlight. Backlight life ratings are 100,000 hours minimum.

A wide operating temperature range is now been extended to cover -20DegC to +60DegC. This combined with IP66F, IP67F, Type 4X, 12, 13, Class I Division 2 hazardous location and UL 61010 approval ratings reportedly assures reliable operation in the toughest environments. The HMIs are backed by a three-year warranty.