Honeywell introduces software designed to provide cybersecurity to industrial customers who manage diverse process control networks, sites and vendors. As customers continue their digital transformation and their industrial sites become more connected, integrating cybersecurity has become even more critical, according to the company.

The multi-site offering for cybersecurity management is based on Honeywell’s ICS Shield, which provides top-down operational technology (OT) security management for securing connected industrial control system (ICS) environments with multiple physical sites and multiple automation equipment types. It also enables secure management of remote field assets through a single security operations center. Honeywell integrated and enhanced ICS Shield technology following its acquisition of Nextnine in 2017.

For companies facing internal cybersecurity skills and resource shortages, Honeywell Managed Security Services can help install, configure and continually manage ICS Shield, allowing customers to focus on running their operations. Managed Security Services reportedly provide secure remote access, automated patching, continuous monitoring and incident response along with firewall and intrusion detection system management capabilities. These services expedite the ability of industrial companies to close major security gaps, and unlike pure IT solutions, ensure that industrial security experts carefully balance manufacturing and production priorities with security requirements.