Congress Bolsters Drone Regulations to Protect Chemical Facilities

Drones have been perceived as both a risk and potential benefit for chemical processing companies. Many companies have begun to use drones to improve emissions monitoring and maintenance. However, there is concern that drones could also be misused by bad actors.

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) commended Congress on May 16 for passing a bill that reauthorizes the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to protect critical infrastructure, including chemical facilities, from drone-related risks.

The bill includes two key provisions. First, it directs the FAA to create "no-fly zones" for unauthorized drone operations over or near critical infrastructure, such as chemical facilities. The ACC states that the FAA is long overdue to complete this rule.