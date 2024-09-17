  • Newsletters
    1. Industry News

    Report: Email Phishing Threatens Critical Infrastructure, OT Systems

    Sept. 17, 2024
    80% of organizations hit by email-related breaches in past year, with chemical companies at high risk as IT-OT integration expands attack surface

    By Jonathan Katz

    Critical infrastructure organizations, including chemical companies, are particularly vulnerable to email phishing scams that can escape IT networks and quickly infiltrate key operational systems, according to a report released Sept. 17 by Opswat.

    Opswat, a cybersecurity provider for the critical infrastructure industry, said 80% of organizations responding to a survey by Osterman Research were victims of email-related security breaches within the past 12 months.

    Email is the primary target of cyber attacks in critical-infrastructure sectors, according to the Opswat report, “Email Security Threats Against Critical Infrastructure Organizations.”

    On average, 63% of cybersecurity threats arrived via email, the survey respondents indicated.

    Opswat noted that OT networks are particularly vulnerable since they’re becoming increasingly linked to IT systems.

    Even so, significantly fewer OT networks are still air-gapped, or isolated, from other networks, leaving them vulnerable to attacks.

    Also of concern is the uncertainty regarding current security capabilities.

    Nearly half of organizations lack confidence in their existing email security defenses, according to the report. Many companies lack essential cyber safeguards, such as content disarm and reconstruction, URL scanning for malicious signals and anomaly detection within email messages. 

