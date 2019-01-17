Emerson introduces new connections for Plantweb Optics, the asset performance platform for the company’s Plantweb digital ecosystem. The latest release adds connectivity to computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS) to create, prioritize, execute and track actions. It also includes a native historian for deeper analysis and additional connectivity to plant floor data sources.

By integrating with IBM Maximo and SAP CMMSs, Plantweb Optics becomes a single platform where personnel can see operational issues, collaborate on a solution and manage maintenance response, parts ordering, scheduling and work order execution – enabling a fully automated workflow loop for reliability.

The native historian provides operators and reliability teams the ability to validate maintenance and operational response based on past asset behavior and assess future performance of the asset. Now coupled with the automated workflows to their CMMS, personnel can more efficiently respond to reliability issues that affect production and ensure critical issues don’t go unresolved.

Plantweb Optics also expands the supported asset classes by adding access to Plantweb Insight applications, another component of the Plantweb digital ecosystem. The edge analytics provided on steam traps, pumps and heat exchangers is channeled to the operations team so they can determine effective strategies for these essential assets.