Camfil APC introduces the Gold Cone X-Flo (GCX) Filter Cartridge for high-efficiency industrial dust collection. Building on the company’s HemiPleat Gold Cone technology, GCX filters reportedly stay cleaner and last longer than conventional pleated filters.

GCX filter cartridges use a proprietary inner pleat pack with an open-bottomed, inner-cone of media that greatly expands the usable surface area of the cartridge. Because the HemiPleat design exposes more media to the airstream, more dust is loaded on the filter and released during pulse cleaning, according to the company. The filters are available in a selection of regular or nano fiber media and are guaranteed to meet EPA particle emission requirements.

GCX filters were designed specifically for Camfil APC's new Gold Series X-Flo (GSX) dust collector. The unique location of the GCX filter in the collector reportedly enables more downward-facing media than standard, competitive systems. The cone is configured so that pulsed air is evenly distributed top to bottom along the outer pack of the filter and down through the inner cone pack. With each pulse, the GCX cone cartridge ejects more dust out of the collector, straight down to the hopper. The design offers an advantage over horizontal-style filters that pulse most of the dust back onto adjacent filters.

Used together, GSX collector and GCX filter maximize airflow while minimizing filter change-outs, compressed air usage and energy costs. GSX dust collectors exceed OSHA mandates for indoor air quality and are tested to meet NFPA and ATEX standards. They are available with many explosion protection options including explosion vents, isolation valves, integrated safety monitoring filters and fire-retardant filter cartridges. GSX dust collectors are suited for industrial applications that produce or process fine, fibrous and heavy dusts and fumes. GSX collectors benefit industries like pharmaceutical, mining, food processing and chemical processing, and metalworking applications like welding, thermal spray, plasma cutting, laser cutting and abrasive blasting.