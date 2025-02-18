  • Newsletters
    Carbon Capture sites on a sign in front of an Industrial building
    1. Environmental Protection
    2. Air (Environment)

    Wood to Operate Pilot Carbon Capture Plant in Wyoming

    Feb. 18, 2025
    The plant captures up to 150 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per day.

    MTR Carbon Capture, a supplier of membrane-based carbon capture plants for power and industrial applications, has selected consulting and engineering company Wood to operate and maintain its membrane-based carbon capture plant in Gillette, Wyoming, according to a Feb. 18 news release.

    Under an 18-month contract, Wood will deliver full asset management services, including operations, preventative maintenance, data capture and inventory management to support sequestration of CO2 while ensuring safe and optimized plant operations.

    The MTR facility, which is based at the Wyoming Integrated Test Center (ITC) and managed by the University of Wyoming, is part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s large-scale pilot carbon capture program aimed at advancing crucial technologies to enhance the economic and environmental efficiency of point source carbon capture. The plant captures up to 150 tons of CO2 per day from Basin Electric’s Dry Fork Station coal-fired power plant, with a 90% capture rate.

    The Integrated Test Center and MTR have been working together since 2018 when MTR selected the ITC as its testing location as part of the DOE program. 

